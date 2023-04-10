Herc (NYSE:HRI) PT Lowered to $160.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.60.

Herc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $102.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.62 and its 200-day moving average is $128.36. Herc has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $162.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Insider Activity

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.29 million. Herc had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Herc will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 28,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $4,091,228.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,668,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,047,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $11,696,823.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,853,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,324,421.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 28,366 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $4,091,228.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,668,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,047,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 448,079 shares of company stock worth $67,802,053. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Herc by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

