Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hudson Value Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,060 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.2% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $123.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

