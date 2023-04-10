Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $395,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $154.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $180.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

