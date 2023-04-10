Hudson Value Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12,562.1% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 11,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $369.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $408.08 and a 200 day moving average of $406.68. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.