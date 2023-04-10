Hudson Value Partners LLC Purchases 1,641 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises 1.8% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 981.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Corning Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $34.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. Corning’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.