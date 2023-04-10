Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 318 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Hudson Value Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 92.3% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $245.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $265.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.