Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 5,212 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Hudson Value Partners LLC decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the period. Exelon comprises approximately 1.4% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Exelon by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.36.

Insider Activity

Exelon Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.