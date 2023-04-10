Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 5,212 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Hudson Value Partners LLC decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the period. Exelon comprises approximately 1.4% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Exelon by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.36.
Insider Activity
Exelon Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61.
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Exelon Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.
Exelon Company Profile
Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).
