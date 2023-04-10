Hudson Value Partners LLC Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hudson Value Partners LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.87.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $339.33 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

