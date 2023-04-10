Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INCY. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.64.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Up 2.3 %

INCY stock opened at $75.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 76.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.