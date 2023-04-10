Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INCY. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.64.
Incyte Stock Up 2.3 %
INCY stock opened at $75.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.82.
Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte
In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 76.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Incyte
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
