Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Sells $27,379.38 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,377,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $205.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.01. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $206.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 107,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter worth approximately $9,500,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

