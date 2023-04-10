International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

