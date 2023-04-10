International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,849 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 665.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Target by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 26,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Trading Up 0.2 %

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

NYSE:TGT opened at $165.58 on Monday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.17 and a 200 day moving average of $160.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

