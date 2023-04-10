International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $6.92 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 349.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,645 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.6% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,934,417 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $194,416,000 after buying an additional 14,234 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 70,229 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,110,815 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,766,000 after buying an additional 226,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $39.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $165.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.65.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,767 shares of company stock worth $618,191 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

