International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,421 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.44 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $105.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.81.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

