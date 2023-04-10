International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.73.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.2 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $130.50 on Monday. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.27. The stock has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of 74.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

