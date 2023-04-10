Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives $71.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $66.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.35.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 15,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $847,453.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,361.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $391,301.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 15,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $847,453.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,361.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,827 shares of company stock valued at $12,596,937 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $248,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 697.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $55,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,577,000 after purchasing an additional 912,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after purchasing an additional 748,651 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.