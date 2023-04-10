Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 910,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Intuit worth $354,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.6% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Intuit Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $445.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $419.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.26. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $492.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.