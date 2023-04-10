iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,667,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,311,899,000 after acquiring an additional 486,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,052,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,996,000 after buying an additional 1,378,015 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,569,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,330,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,696 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $100.48 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $105.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

