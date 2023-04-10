iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.7% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $411.01 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $452.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

