iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,626,000. RCS Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,106,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $411.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $404.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $452.62. The company has a market cap of $309.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

