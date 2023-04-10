iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,998 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 74,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $94.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

