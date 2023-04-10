iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,749 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

MBB opened at $94.79 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $100.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.251 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

