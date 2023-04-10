iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,604 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,494,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $586,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,753,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.03. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.391 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $4.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.