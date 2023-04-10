J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Lowered to $172.00 at Susquehanna

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JBHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.38.

Shares of JBHT opened at $170.03 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $200.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 279.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.1% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 118,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

