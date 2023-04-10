James Investment Research Inc. Has $3.25 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $133.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.24 and a 1 year high of $163.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.94 and a 200-day moving average of $142.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

