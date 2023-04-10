James Investment Research Inc. Has $8.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,617 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after buying an additional 3,502,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,332,000 after purchasing an additional 796,841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,831,000 after purchasing an additional 483,513 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,622,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 271.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,691,000 after purchasing an additional 357,020 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock opened at $110.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.55. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $122.35.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

