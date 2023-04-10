James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,112 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWM opened at $173.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.84 and a 200 day moving average of $180.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $204.80.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

