James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 10,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in United Rentals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $357.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $426.96 and a 200 day moving average of $368.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $481.99.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. OTR Global raised United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

