James Investment Research Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 270.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 59,405 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLT opened at $107.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.92. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $124.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

