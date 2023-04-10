James Investment Research Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 270.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 59,405 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
TLT opened at $107.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.92. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $124.30.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Splunk Stock is an AI-Powered Enterprise SEIM Play
- Is Halliburton Stock a Value or a Value Trap?
- Back from the Dead, IBM’s Watson AI is Alive and Re-Emerging
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.