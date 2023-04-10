James Investment Research Inc. Sells 2,770 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

NYSE NEE opened at $77.69 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

