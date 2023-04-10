James Investment Research Inc. Sells 4,076 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,261 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.6% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,435 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 28,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $150.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $405.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.34.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

