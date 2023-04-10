James Investment Research Inc. Sells 598 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Deere & Company by 185.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,427,000 after acquiring an additional 174,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DE opened at $369.53 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $408.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

