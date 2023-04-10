James Investment Research Inc. Sells 803 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.1% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 983,398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,566,000 after buying an additional 696,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,310,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $372,728,000 after purchasing an additional 396,430 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $359.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $342.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. StockNews.com cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

