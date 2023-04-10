James Investment Research Inc. Sells 843 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Danaher by 515.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 23,726.6% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 788,672 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Danaher by 176.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,247,000 after purchasing an additional 567,006 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Danaher by 10.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,157,183,000 after buying an additional 431,694 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Danaher Stock Performance
NYSE:DHR opened at $246.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.88 and its 200 day moving average is $259.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82.
Danaher Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.86.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaher (DHR)
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Splunk Stock is an AI-Powered Enterprise SEIM Play
- Is Halliburton Stock a Value or a Value Trap?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.