James Investment Research Inc. Sells 843 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Danaher by 515.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 23,726.6% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 788,672 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Danaher by 176.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,247,000 after purchasing an additional 567,006 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Danaher by 10.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,157,183,000 after buying an additional 431,694 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $246.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.88 and its 200 day moving average is $259.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.