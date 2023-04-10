JMG Financial Group Ltd. Purchases 90 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,468,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV opened at $411.01 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $452.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $404.02 and a 200-day moving average of $392.83.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

