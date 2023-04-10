JMP Securities Trims Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Target Price to $7.00

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 340.25% from the company’s previous close.
FRGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Forge Global from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Forge Global in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.23.
Forge Global Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FRGE opened at $1.59 on Monday. Forge Global has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $274.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Forge Global
Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forge Global (FRGE)
- Alibaba’s Turn At Bat For ChatGPT Competition, How to Manage Risk
- 2 Under-The-Radar Small Chip Stocks Poised For Big Growth
- Novartis Shares Leap On Positive Clinical Trial Data
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.