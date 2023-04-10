JMP Securities Trims Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Target Price to $7.00

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 340.25% from the company’s previous close.

FRGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Forge Global from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Forge Global in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.23.

Forge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FRGE opened at $1.59 on Monday. Forge Global has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $274.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Forge Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Forge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forge Global in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Forge Global during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

