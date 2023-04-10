John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HPF opened at $15.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $19.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPF. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 24,809 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.