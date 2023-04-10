John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE HPF opened at $15.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $19.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF)
- Alibaba’s Turn At Bat For ChatGPT Competition, How to Manage Risk
- 2 Under-The-Radar Small Chip Stocks Poised For Big Growth
- Novartis Shares Leap On Positive Clinical Trial Data
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.