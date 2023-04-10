Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on April 27th

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

Johnson Outdoors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 25.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Johnson Outdoors has a payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $60.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.07. The company has a market cap of $618.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $83.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $178.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.55 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Outdoors

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 4,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $271,041.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,048.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Articles

