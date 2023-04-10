JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $365,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.27 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.