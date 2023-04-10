Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 39,549 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1,664.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,549 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $48.23 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average is $46.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.