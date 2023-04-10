Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires Shares of 9,197 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,197 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,963,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $323,192,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $283,822,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.2 %

META stock opened at $216.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $225.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,658.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,495 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,944. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

