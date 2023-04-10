Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Comcast by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 21,412 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,148 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 21,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $37.69 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 97.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

