Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $184.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $214.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

