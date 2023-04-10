Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 144 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,342 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.06.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $211.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.04. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

