L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,043,000 after buying an additional 1,875,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,364 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $105,527,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 938,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,072,000 after buying an additional 427,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $197.01 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.73 and a fifty-two week high of $264.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 83.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

