Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Boosted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $28,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 345.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 949,749 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after buying an additional 519,679 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $177,616,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,364,000 after acquiring an additional 275,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,892,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $493.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $548.85. The company has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.99.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

