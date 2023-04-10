Leeward Financial Partners LLC Sells 53,234 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,234 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 77,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,279,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $63.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

