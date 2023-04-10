Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 164.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Redburn Partners started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $119.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $184.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

