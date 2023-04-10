Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 125.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the third quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP opened at $184.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.