Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $244.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $278.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

